Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $21.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $920.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $379.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $848.22 and a 200 day moving average of $697.67. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

