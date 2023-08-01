Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $232.64

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $397,728.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $185.93 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 98.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

