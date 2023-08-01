Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. 1,116,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,006,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $705.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Brookdale Senior Living last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,214,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 126,336 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

