Burton M. Goldfield Sells 7,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $732,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,431,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TriNet Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.55. 373,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
