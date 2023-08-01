Burton M. Goldfield Sells 7,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $732,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,431,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.55. 373,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

TriNet Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

