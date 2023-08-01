C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 35,880,000 shares. Currently, 35.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,805 shares of company stock valued at $21,515,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AI traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $44.37. 27,948,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,677,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

