Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 11,150,000 shares. Approximately 26.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 87.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 414,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 42.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 44.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $71.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

