Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.81 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.13-$0.25 EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 181,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $445.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $24.19.
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
