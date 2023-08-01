Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21). Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of C$430.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million.

TSE:CF traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.32. 45,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,620. The company has a market cap of C$828.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.09. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price target on Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cormark raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

