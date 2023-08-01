Canada Goose (GOOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Canada Goose has set its FY24 guidance at CAD1.20-1.48 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%.

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 198,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

