Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CDUAF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

CDUAF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $32.61.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

