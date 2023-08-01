Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 201.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $148.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,409,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,722. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

