Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.10. 2,274,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,966. The company has a market cap of $250.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.71 and a 200 day moving average of $401.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.