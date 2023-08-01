Canal Capital Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 8,550,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,501,886. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

