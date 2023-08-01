Canal Capital Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.8% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.06. 4,241,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,451. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

