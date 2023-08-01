Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock traded down $15.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,434.34. 30,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,889. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,365.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,343.46.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

