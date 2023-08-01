Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,644 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,563,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 92,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,126. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.