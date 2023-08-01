Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Performance

CCCMF stock remained flat at $27.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cancom has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.