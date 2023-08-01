CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $230,452.97 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,855.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00310981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.00818571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.00536839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00061806 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00127928 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

