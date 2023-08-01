Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 3.3% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $448,126.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,220,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $448,126.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $443,220,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,835. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.51. 2,889,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,824. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

