Capstone Copper (CS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Capstone Copper to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of C$453.83 million for the quarter.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

CS stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.70. 733,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.11. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.52 and a one year high of C$7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capstone Copper Company Profile

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.56.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.