Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.31

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Cardano has a market cap of $10.74 billion and approximately $246.90 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.68 or 0.06329379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,030,277,986 coins and its circulating supply is 35,011,261,480 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.