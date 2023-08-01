Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.31

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Cardano has a market cap of $10.74 billion and approximately $246.90 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.68 or 0.06329379 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00043624 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022603 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030293 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014310 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004784 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002945 BTC.
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,030,277,986 coins and its circulating supply is 35,011,261,480 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
