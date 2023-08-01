CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.22-$0.25 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.22-0.25 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,652. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.65. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 152.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

