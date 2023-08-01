Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 17,998,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 40,270,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after buying an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 43,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

