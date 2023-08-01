Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 17,998,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 40,270,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.
The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after buying an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 43,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
