Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in July

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $8.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

