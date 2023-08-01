Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $440.12 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Casper has a total market cap of $440.12 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,902,121,367 coins and its circulating supply is 11,210,596,168 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,899,659,225 with 11,208,277,079 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03897533 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,192,466.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

