Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $22.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.31. 8,882,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,379. The firm has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.01. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $287.66.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.