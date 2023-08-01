Cavco Industries (CVCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cavco Industries to post earnings of $6.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $476.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,154. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.