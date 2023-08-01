CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. 10,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.54. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,603 shares of company stock valued at $180,392. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CBFV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

