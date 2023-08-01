CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.37

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 145869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

CBS Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

