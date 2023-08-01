CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0485 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. CEEK VR has a market cap of $39.08 million and $4.56 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,734.04 or 1.00029240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04916154 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,081,708.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

