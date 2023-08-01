Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.08

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.08 and last traded at C$28.99, with a volume of 638713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

