Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.11.

Centene Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

