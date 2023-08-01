Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Stephens

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.11.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.86. 1,594,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,371. Centene has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

