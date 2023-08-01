Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Announces $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Central Bancompany Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBCY remained flat at $759.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $764.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.36. Central Bancompany has a 52-week low of $625.01 and a 52-week high of $792.00.

Get Central Bancompany alerts:

Central Bancompany Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Central Bancompany, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company. It offers checking and savings accounts; home, personal, student, real estate, SBA, mortgage, and equipment loans; and line of credit and commercial lending. The company also provides investment services, which includes annuities, brokerage, investor services insurance, retirement, and trust and wealth management services; investment advisory, relationship banking, and cash management services; and credit cards, and online and mobile banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Bancompany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Bancompany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.