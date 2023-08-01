Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.54 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.96. 22,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

