Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $495.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $413.08. 832,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $484.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,608,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

