Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

