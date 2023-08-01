Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.39. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

