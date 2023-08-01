China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,028,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.
About China Oilfield Services
