China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,028,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Get China Oilfield Services alerts:

About China Oilfield Services

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.