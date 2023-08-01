China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 762,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.4 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CRGGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Resources Gas Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC raised China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

