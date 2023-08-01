Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,310,000 after acquiring an additional 203,443 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

