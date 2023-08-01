CIBC Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$2.25

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CFX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CFX traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.75. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.73. The stock has a market cap of C$130.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$249.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

