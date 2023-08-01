Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CDTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
