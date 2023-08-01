Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,231 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

