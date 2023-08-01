Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,569 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 142.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after buying an additional 893,639 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,942,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.47. 2,027,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.64. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $374.48.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.75.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

