Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $17.84 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $20,560,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 95,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,188. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $133.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.61%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

