Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $68.79 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 3.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Restaurant Brands International worth $68,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE QSR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. 929,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $78.30.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.