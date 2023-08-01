Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the period. RB Global comprises approximately 1.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of RB Global worth $38,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in RB Global by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in RB Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,842. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. OTR Global raised RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

