Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $21.82 Million in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 185,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jacobs Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.51. 636,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

