Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,443 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,443 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,112. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.